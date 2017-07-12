Fedora 26 Linux distro available for download

Today, Fedora 26 sheds its pre-release status and becomes available for download as a stable release. GNOME fans are in for a big treat, as version 3.24 is default. If you stick to stable Fedora releases, this will be your first time experiencing that version of the desktop environment since it was released in March. Also new is LibreOffice 5.3, which is an indispensable suite for productivity. If you still use mp3 music files (I’ve moved onto streaming), support should be baked in for both encoding and decoding.

Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader explains, “From Linux container advancements to paving the way for modular operating systems, the latest version of the Fedora operating system helps to advance the Fedora Project’s mission of bringing leading-edge innovation to our users. Fedora 26 does this by pairing more stable technologies like Kubernetes with some of the latest advances in open source such, as system containers, helping our users to enjoy these new features from a more solid foundation of established packages and runtimes.”

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/07/11/fedora-26-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht