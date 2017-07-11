After almost two months since Microsoft, at BUILD 2017, announced that the popular Linux distribution Ubuntu would be making its way to the Windows Store.

It’s an effort to make the process of running Ubuntu as a Subsystem in Windows 10 simpler. Earlier, the developers had to manually download the binaries from Canonical’s servers after enabling Developer Mode.

Ubuntu on Windows, as a standalone system, gives users access to the Ubuntu Terminal and popular CLI utilities like bash, ssh, git, apt, etc. The current version of Ubuntu on Windows is Ubuntu 16.04. Users won’t be able to get the regular Ubuntu experience featuring a GUI. For that, they would have to load an Ubuntu ISO onto a virtual machine.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-linux-finally-comes-to-windows-store-download-now/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht