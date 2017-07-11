Parrot Security OS 3.7 Released With Linux 4.11, Now Based On Debian 10 Testing

Earlier this year in May, we told you about the Parrot Security OS 3.6 release which came with updated packages and custom Linux kernel 4.9. It was based on Debian GNU/Linux 9 Stretch, whose stable release arrived a few weeks ago.

Now, after about 2 months of development work, Frozenbox Network has released Parrot Security OS 3.7. For those who don’t know, Parrot Security OS is often listed as one of the best alternatives to popular ethical hacking operating system Kali Linux.

One of the major changes in Parrot Security OS 3.7 is its Debian 10 base. Debian 10, code named buster, is currently under development. Another change comes in the form of custom Linux 4.11 kernel, which ensures better hardware support.

It should be noted that last month there were rumors that Parrot team is considering making a switch from Debian GNU/Linux to Devuan GNU/Linux as the base platform. “Our release team is evaluating a possible migration of our project from Debian to Devuan,” the team wrote in a tweet.

However, it looks like the Parrot team isn’t yet ready to go ahead with Devuan. In a Facebook post, the team wrote, “It is not an easy migration and we have still to decide what to do.” Makes perfect sense.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/parrot-security-os-3-7-download-features/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht