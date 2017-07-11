Canonical Announces Its Distribution of Kubernetes 1.7 for Ubuntu Linux Users

Canonical’s Distribution of Kubernetes, or CDK for short, is an initiative that provides Ubuntu users with a production-grade method for installing, configuring, and managing Kubernetes lifecycle operations. Today, Canonical upgraded its distribution of Kubernetes to support the latest and most advanced Kubernetes 1.7 upstream release of the production-grade container orchestration tool.

Besides being based on Kubernetes 1.7, which is a major release sporting numerous attractive features, Canonical Distribution of Kubernetes 1.7 also comes with a bunch of new features of its own, including symmetric key authentication support for components and users as default, as well as LXD pure-container hypervisor deployment for development and hyper-dense environments.

Additionally, it offers robust scaling and upgrade operations for storage and cloud computing, along with consistent operations across popular cloud services like Google Cloud Engine, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s Azure, Rackspace, and Oracle Cloud, but also across multiple enterprise virtualisation infrastructures.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-announces-its-distribution-of-kubernetes-1-7-for-ubuntu-linux-516905.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht