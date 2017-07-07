Dell describes its Project Sputnik computers as systems developed by and for developers. It’s right. They are. While the XPS 13 is the best known of these, it could stand a little improvement. For example, it can only hold 16GBs of RAM. For those who need even more power and memory, you can get a Dell Precision 5520 Mobile Workstation.

You can up the RAM on this powerhouse machine to 32GBs of RAM. For processing punch, the 5520 defaults to an Intel Core i5-7440HQ 2.80GHz processor, but for an extra $322 you can crank it up to a blazing-hot Intel Core Xeon 3 GHz E3-1505M v6 CPU. The I5 7440 Processor comes with the Intel 630 HD Graphics. The other processors come with a snappy Nvidia Quadro M1200 graphics processor with 4GBs of video RAM.

All of this power doesn’t come cheap. While a base model starts at $1,399, with all the goodies it costs $2,847.50. Yes, that’s expensive, but it you want the best, you pay. If my livelihood depended on programming, I’d be pulling out my credit card now.

Source: http://www.zdnet.com/article/dell-precision-5520-mobile-workstation-review-the-ubuntu-linux-laptop-for-power-developers/

