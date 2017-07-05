Some of you out there were aware of the fact that their Ubuntu 16.10 operating system will reach end of life sometime in July, but now the date was set in stone, 20 July 2017. That’s only a little over two weeks from the moment of writing, so you shall start the upgrade process to a newer, supported version of Ubuntu Linux.

Adam Conrad urges all users still using the Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) operating system to upgrade their installations to the latest release, Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus). Launched last year on October 13, Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) was supported for only nine months, which means that starting on July 20, 2017, it will no longer receive security and software updates. That’s why it’s imperative to upgrade your operating system to a newer version as soon as possible.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-16-10-yakkety-yak-operating-system-reaches-end-of-life-on-july-20-2017-516822.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht