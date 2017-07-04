The Linux community can get their hands on the latest release of the popular Ubuntu-based OS, Linux Mint 18.2 Sonya. The release features the Cinnamon 3.4 desktop, LightDM, and changes to various applications. The ISOs for Cinnamon, KDE, MATE, and Xfce editions are now available for download. While we were chilling out on Sunday, Clement Lefebvre announced the release of the Cinnamon, KDE, Xfce, and MATE editions of Linux Mint 18.2 Sonya. It has been five months since Linux Mint 18.1 Serena which came out in the last week of January.

As we already know, Linux Mint 18.2 is an LTS release with support until 2021. It uses Ubuntu 16.04 as its base system and has Linux Kernel 4.8 and Linux Firmware 1.157.10. The development team says Ubuntu 16.04 would remain the base system until 2018.

In the past, the development team has already told us about the new features coming to Linux Mint 18.2. These include changes to Xed, Xreader, Xviewer, XPlayer, Blueberry, Pix, Update Manager, Software Sources, LightDM as display manager, etc.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-mint-18-2-sonya-released-download-cinnamon-kde-xfce-and-mate-editions-now/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht