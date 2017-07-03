Netrunner 17.06 ‘Daedalus’ Linux-based operating system available for download

There are so many quality Linux distributions nowadays, that it can be hard to choose one. Heck, when people ask my advice on which operating system to install, it can be tough for me to match a person to a distro. While choice is a good thing, I am a firm believer that there can be too much choice. When an ice cream shop has 100 flavors, you can feel like the correct decision is an impossibility. Sometimes just offering a choice between chocolate and vanilla is the best experience. Linux could benefit from a few less flavors.

While I am a Fedora user primarily, I recognize that what’s good for me is not good for all — especially those new to Linux. Windows-switchers in particular may not want to deviate from the user interface they have used for many years. It is for this reason that I often suggest Netrunner — one of my favorite Linux distros. Its polished use of KDE creates familiarity, and the OS comes chock-full of useful apps — it really is fantastic. Today, the Debian-based operating system reaches version 17.06 — code-named Daedalus. It is not a massive update by any means, but it is still exciting.

