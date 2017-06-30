System76 Announces Its Own Linux Distribution Named Pop!_OS

Linux machine vendor System76 has launched their own operating system named Pop!_OS. Based on Ubuntu GNOME, this new Linux distro’s Alpha version is right now available for download. The first final release of Pop!_OS will be shipped on October 19, 2017. System76 has described it as an operating system built for creators. System76 is known for its Linux machines that come loaded with Ubuntu as default operating system. Now the company has released their own Linux distro called Pop!_OS.

Pop!_OS is based on Ubuntu GNOME 17.04 and it’s first release will be made available on October 19, 2017. However, you can download Pop!_OS Alpha right now.

Shedding more light on Pop!_OS, their website writes that it’s designed for the creators and aims to serve the complicated and professional needs of the users. “The Pop user interface stays out of the way while offering extensive customization to perfect your workflow. Built on Ubuntu, you have access to vast repositories of open source software and development tools,” the website adds.

From the first look, Pop!_OS looks like a clean and modern-looking operating system, which borrows a lot from GNOME shell.

Wondering about the release cycle of Pop!_OS? Well, they are looking to rebase their releases on each Ubuntu release. However, it might be more like a rolling release, reports Phoronix.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/pop-os-linux-distro-system76/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht