Entroware, the UK-based hardware manufacturer, known for delivering high-quality, Linux-based desktops, laptops, and servers solutions powered by the popular Ubuntu operating system, today announced two new products.

The company has informed us about the general availability of Entroware Hybris R1 and Entroware Apollo R3 laptops, which come pre-loaded with either Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu MATE 16.04.2 LTS, or Ubuntu MATE 17.04. While Entroware Apollo is designed for office use or as a portable office solution for people on the go, Entroware Hybris is perfect for Linux gaming.

As far as the price goes, you’ll be getting a whole lot of bang for your buck as the new Ubuntu laptops from Entroware will cost you as little as £529.99 (€598) for the Apollo model and £659.99 (€745) for the more powerful Hybris. You can customize and purchase each one right now from Entroware’s online store . All products have a 1 (one) year warranty and ship to UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Ireland.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/entroware-launches-two-new-ubuntu-laptops-for-linux-gaming-and-office-use-516703.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht