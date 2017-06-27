Security-Focused Purism Librem 13 & 15 Linux Laptops Go Mainstream with Qubes OS

Purism, the social purpose corporation focused on designing and manufacturing privacy-conscious hardware and software products, announced the general availability of their security-focused Purism Librem 13 and 15 laptops.

Until recently, both Purism Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops were available only as made-to-order, which means that those who wanted to purchase either model would have to order it first and then wait a few months until the device arrived. And now, the company finally managed to scale the production to hold inventory of the laptops.

Powered by Intel Core i5 (for the Librem 13 model) and Intel Core i7 (for the Librem 15 model), both laptops are powered by Purism PureOS, which is a derivative of Debian GNU/Linux. However, users can have the laptops shipped with the more advanced Qubes OS security-oriented GNU/Linux operating system.

Price starts from $1,699.00 USD for Librem 13 (Intel Core i5 6200U (Skylake) CPU @ 2.80 GHz, Intel HD Graphics 520, 8GB DDR4 2133 MHz RAM, 250GB SSD, and 13.3″ 1920x1080p Matte IPS @ 60Hz display, and $1,999.00 USD for Librem 15 (Intel Core i7 6500U (Skylake) @ 3.10 GHz, Intel HD Graphics 520, 8GB DDR4 2133 MHz RAM, 250GB SSD, and 15.6″ 1920x1080p Matte IPS @ 60Hz display.

The battery of the laptops should last roughly around 7 to 9 hours for the Librem 13 model and 6 to 9 hours for the Librem 15 variant. Both models are available for pre-order now and will ship from Purism’ inventory beginning June 28, 2017. It should take about 7 to 10 days for new orders to be processed. Purism will soon announce a third model, the Librem 11, which will cost about $1,199.00 USD.

