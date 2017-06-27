Manjaro Linux 17.0.2 Released With Various Updates And Security Fixes

The developers of fast-growing Linux distribution Manjaro have released Manjaro Linux 17.0.2. This release comes along with many package updates and security fixes. Based on Linux kernel 4.9, Manjaro Linux 17.0.2 also features Plasma 5, Xorg v1.19, and Mesa Stack 17.1.3. You can visit Manjaro’s website and download Xfce, KDE, and Gnome editions. Philip Müller, who leads the development of Manjaro Linux, also called Arch Linux for human beings, has announced that they’ve made another addition to the Manjaro Gellivara v17 series. Manjaro Linux 17.0.2 brings fixes to various issues which concerned the team the during the last release in March.

The latest set of changes includes improvement to the Calameres installer and enhanced hardware detection. Various updated components include Linux Kernel 4.9, Xorg v1.19, Manjaro Tools & Profiles, Mesa Stack 17.1.3, MHWD v0.6.0, Firefox, Thunderbird, redesigned themes, etc.

The issue of weaker password hashes is also addressed by the team in Gellivara v17.0.2. Moreover, they kept their focus on Manjaro’s flagship Xfce edition which now comes with Xfce 4.12 desktop environment. The KDE edition features Plasma 5.10 along with updated KDE Apps 17.04.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/manjaro-linux-17-0-2-released-download-features/

