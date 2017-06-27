Debian Linux reveals Intel Skylake and Kaby Lake processors have broken hyper-threading

Do you have an Intel Skylake and Kaby Lake processor under your computer’s hood? Have you experienced unexplained application and system hiccups, data corruption, or data loss? It could be because your chipset has hyper-threading enabled and the chips are malfunctioning.

Henrique de Moraes Holschuh, a Debian Linux developer, revealed the Intel chip problem on the Debian developer list. Officially, Intel hasn’t acknowledged the problem, but engineers at Dell and Intel have told me that the problem, and its fix, exists.

This processor/microcode defect has been found on Intel Skylake and Intel Kaby Lake processors with hyper-threading enabled. Besides these 6th and 7th generation Intel Core processors, its also found on its related server processors, such as Xeon v5 and Xeon v6, and some select Intel Pentium processor models.

While the Debian community revealed the problem, it’s not Linux-specific. Any operating system — Windows, macOS,FreeBSD, you name it — can run into the problem.

