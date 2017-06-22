System76’s kernel engineer Jeremy Soller announced that he’s been working on bringing encrypted Home folder support in the GNOME desktop environment for the upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system.

Last month, the Denver-based computer reseller specializing in the sale of laptops, desktops, and servers pre-loaded with the Ubuntu Linux operating system revealed their plans for preparing a consistent GNOME experience for their computers powered by Ubuntu 17.10 later this year when the OS launches officially.

While not many were impressed by the new Pop theme that System76 wants to offer by default for their Ubuntu 17.10 system with GNOME desktop, some were thrilled to learn that KDE Connect will become a first class citizen to provide users with seamless notifications from their Android devices.

And now you’ll also be surprised to find out that System76 plans on allowing the Home directory on new installs of Ubuntu 17.10 with the GNOME desktop environment to be encrypted during the creation of a new user, a functionality that appears to be implemented in the CreateUser D-bus call.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/system76-developer-works-on-gnome-encrypted-home-folder-support-for-ubuntu-17-10-516602.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht