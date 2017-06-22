Sega launches free retro game collection for iPhone and Android

Sega is bringing some of its best retro games to your smartphone. Today the company announced a new service called Sega Forever, which is essentially a lineup of classic games from the company that will be available on both iOS and Android. Each game will be available for free — you can pay $1.99 to turn off ads — and will include modern features like cloud saves, Bluetooth controller support, and online leaderboards. (Sega notes, however, that you can still play each game offline.)

The developer says that following the launch of the first five games, additional titles will be added to the collection every two weeks. The debut Sega Forever games will launch tomorrow globally on both iOS and Android.

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2017/6/21/15845580/sega-forever-retro-games-ios-android

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht