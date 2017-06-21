Canonical released major kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems patching up to eleven vulnerabilities across all of the supported architectures.

Most of the patched kernel vulnerabilities in these updates are new, and they’ve been recently fixed upstream in the Linux kernel. Therefore, it’s now time for OS integrators to update their repositories and keep users safe, and Canonical is always known for doing a great job releasing up-to-date kernels for Ubuntu.

After the update, check if you’re running linux-image 3.13.0.121.131 on Ubuntu 14.04 LTS or linux-image-lts-xenial 4.4.0.81.66 on Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS with HWE kernel, linux-image 4.4.0.81.87 on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or linux-image 4.8.0-56.61~16.04.1 on Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS with HWE kernel, linux-image 4.8.0.56.69 on Ubuntu 16.10, and linux-image 4.10.0.24.26 on Ubuntu 17.04.

The updated Raspberry Pi 2 kernels are linux-image-4.4.0-1059-raspi2 4.4.0-1059.67 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi 2, linux-image-4.8.0-1040-raspi2 4.8.0-1040.44 for Ubuntu 16.10 for Raspberry Pi 2, and linux-image-4.10.0-1008-raspi2 4.10.0-1008.11 for Ubuntu 17.04 for Raspberry Pi 2. Again, please update your installations to the new kernel builds as soon as possible.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-major-security-updates-for-all-supported-ubuntu-linux-releases-516567.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht