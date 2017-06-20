Debian 9 Edu (Skolelinux) Released — A Complete Linux Distro For Students And Schools

Based on the latest Debian 9 Stretch, Debian 9 Edu has been released. This GNU/Linux distribution is aimed to serve the needs of students and schools. This release ships with preinstalled Plymouth, Nagios as the monitoring tool, and other changes. You can visit the project’s website to find the download links of network-based and extended images.

It’s focused on students and schools who wish to install servers, workstations, and laptops for collaborative working.

As it is the first Debian Edu / Skolelinux release based on Stretch, it comes with new features and updated packages. It comes with hundreds of preinstalled applications that make it a complete solution.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/debian-9-edu-linux-features-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht