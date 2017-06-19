The first Alpha builds of Ubuntu 17.10 are almost here, due for release next week on June 29, 2017, for opt-in flavors, so the Ubuntu developers are working around the clock to add various new features, such as PIE (Position Independent Executables) support enabled by default for better security, as well as some other improvements in many areas of interest like Secure Boot.

PIE support is good news for Ubuntu Linux users as all PIE-enabled binaries will now be automatically loaded into random locations within the virtual memory, along with all of their dependencies, each time the respective applications are being executed. This makes Return Oriented Programming (ROP) attacks harder to execute properly.

Among other noteworthy enhancements that are coming to the Ubuntu 17.10 operating system later this year, we can mention the implementation of Netplan, Canonical’s consolidated YAML network configuration across Ubuntu, in the Ubuntu Cloud images. Netplan is also being used by default to configure networks when installing an Ubuntu Server via the Debian Installer.

Other than that, there’s good news for those who want to boot Ubuntu Linux alongside a Windows OS, as the Ubuntu developers are working on improving Secure Boot chainloading so you’ll be able to properly boot Windows from the GRUB bootloader. Some patches were also added so that u

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-10-to-improve-secure-boot-for-booting-windows-from-grub-enable-pie-516534.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht