Linux 4.14 Will Be The Next LTS Kernel Branch

In a Google+ post, Linux kernel developer and maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman said that Linux kernel 4.14 will be the next LTS kernel series. He asked for suggestions from the community and told that 4.14 will remain supported for at least two years. If the development process gets completed at the regular pace, we can expect to witness the final release in November. Last year in August, we told you that Linux 4.9 was going to be the next LTS kernel release. It arrived towards the November end and brought tons of new features and hardware support. That official announcement was first made by renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman.

Now, first spotted by Softpedia, Greg has once again announced on his Google+ page that the next LTS kernel branch will be Linux kernel 4.14.

In his post, Greg wrote: “As no one seemed to make 4.9 blow up too badly, let’s try this again! 4.14 == next LTS kernel.” He further wrote that Linux kernel 4.14 will be supported for at least 2 years.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-4-14-next-lts-kernel/

