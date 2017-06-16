Now You Can Run Linux On Windows 10 Without Enabling Developer Mode

With the release of Windows 10 Insider Build 16215, Microsoft has announced that now users don’t need to activate Developer Mode to run Linux on Windows 10. Now, Microsoft thinks that WSL is stable enough to remove this restriction. However, this change still keeps Linux an optional component and the users manually need to enable Windows Subsystem for Linux. With Windows 10 Anniversary Update, Microsoft announced that it’ll allow the Windows users to run Bash on Ubuntu on Windows 10. This feature was made available to all the users who wished to run Linux tools on the Windows platform itself.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-on-windows-10-without-developer-mode/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht