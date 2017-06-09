WannaLocker — A New WannaCry-inspired Ransomware Is Attacking Android Smartphones

It looks like the popularity of WannaCry has inspired cyber criminals to fabricate similar ransomware and spread it using various media. Security news website Bleeping Computer has reported that Chinese hackers have developed an Android ransomware that looks like WannaCry ransomware and tricks the Android users into paying the ransom.

The security firm Avast has detected this ransomware and called it WannaLocker. This ransomware was first spotted by Chinese security firm Qihoo 360.

It should be noted that WannaLocker infects the files stored on the external storage of the infected device. It’s also interesting to see that the ransomware demand being made by WannaLocker hackers is 40 Chinese Renminbi, which is about 5-6 dollar. They are demanding the ransom in regular currency using payment services like Alipay or WeChat.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/wannalocker-ransomware-wannacry-android/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht