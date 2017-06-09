Finally! Ubuntu 17.10 Daily Builds Using GNOME Desktop By Default

In the past couple of months, the world of open source was dominated by Ubuntu’s upcoming switch from Unity desktop to GNOME. Ubuntu boss Mark Shuttleworth made this announcement and said that Ubuntu GNOME development team will be merging with Canonical’s Ubuntu Desktop team. Since then, people had been wondering about the future of Ubuntu Desktop.

Well, after some wait and development work, the Ubuntu 17.10 daily builds are shipping with default GNOME desktop environment. This way, Ubuntu has finally ditched the Unity desktop in the true sense, which had been the default choice since 2011.

At the moment, the LightDM is the Ubuntu display manager, but the final version will ship with GDM. LightDM has two sessions: GNOME and GNOME Wayland. These builds are early releases, so expect few bugs while trying them.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-17-10-daily-build-gnome-default/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht