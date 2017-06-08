Tor 7.0 Released With Multiprocess Mode And Content Sandbox, Now Available For Download

The Tor Project has announced the next major release of their anonymity browser in the name of Tor 7.0. The famous browser lets users connect to the Tor network with the help of a modified Firefox ESR web browser which includes add-ons such as TorButton, TorLauncher, NoScript, and HTTPS-Everywhere.

Tor 7.0 finds ESR 52.1.2 as its base and leverages the Firefox’s performance and security improvement features like multiprocess mode and content sandbox. The development team says that sandboxing is enabled by default for Linux and MacOS variants of Tor 7.0 while they haven’t finished adding the same for Windows machines.

s with ESR 52, Windows machines which doesn’t support SSE2 (Streaming SIMD Extensions 2) won’t be able to run Tor 7.0, And for macOS, the machine should be running macOS 10.9 or above to support Tor’s latest version.

Tor 7.0 also brings a number of changes to prevent tracking and fingerprinting while the user is connected to the Tor network. To enhance tracking related defenses cookies, view-source and the Permissions API are now isolated to the first party URL bar domain. For fingerprinting defenses, the team has disabled and fixed various new feature like WebGL2, WebAudio, Social, SpeechSynthesis, Touch APIs, and the MediaError.message property.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/tor-browser-7-released-available-for-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht