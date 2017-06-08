While the kernel update for Ubuntu 16.10 systems patches buffer overflow discovered in Linux kernel’s trace subsystem, which could have allowed a local privileged attacker to execute arbitrary code, it looks like a total of 15 and 13 kernel vulnerabilities were patched for Ubuntu 17.04 and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS machines, respectively. For Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), users will have to install the linux-image-4.4.0-79 (4.4.0-79.100) kernel package on 64-bit and 32-bit PCs, linux-image-4.4.0-1018-aws (4.4.0-1018.27) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems, and linux-image-4.4.0-1014-gke (4.4.0-1014.14) on Google Container Engine (GKE) systems.

Additionally, you need to install the linux-image-4.4.0-1057-raspi2 4.4.0-1057.64 kernel on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi 2 systems and linux-image-4.4.0-1059-snapdragon (4.4.0-1059.63) on Snapdragon processors. An HWE kernel is also available for Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS users, namely linux-image-4.8.0-54 (4.8.0-54.57~16.04.1).

On the other hand, if you’re running the Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, you’ll need to install the linux-image 4.10.0.22.24 kernel packages on 64-bit and 32-bit machines, as well as the linux-image-raspi2 4.10.0.1006.8 kernel on Ubuntu 17.04 for Raspberry Pi 2 computers.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-major-linux-kernel-security-update-for-ubuntu-17-04-and-16-04-lts-516294.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht