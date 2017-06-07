Linux Mint 18.2 ‘Sonya’ BETA Ubuntu-based operating system now available for download

Today, the upcoming version of Linux Mint, 18.2 “Sonya,” achieves BETA release. It is based on Ubuntu 16.04 and uses Linux kernel 4.8. You can download either the Mate or Cinnamon ISOs now. Yeah, its a pre-release operating system so you should proceed with caution, but historically, these BETA releases have proven quite stable — you will probably be fine.

The Linux Mint team is making a big deal of improved Bluetooth support and settings (Blueberry) in Sonya, but I haven’t experienced issues in that regard in the past. More important to users will be the improved Update Manager, which now includes a new slick help section. Also user-facing is the LightDM display manager, which offers a prettier login screen with HiDPI support.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/06/06/linux-mint-182-sonya-beta/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht