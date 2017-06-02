As is the case with any potential cyber threat these days, it is unclear what the impact will be exactly. A new Samba vulnerability has been discovered, which can affect Linux distributions as well. This means anyone who runs a version of the Linux operating system on their computer may find themselves on the receiving end of a major cyber attack. That is, unless they take notice of mitigation options available to them.

More specifically, Linux and Unix system are susceptible a Samba vulnerability, which could result in attacks similar to the global WannaCry ransomware outbreak a few weeks ago. All versions of Linux and Unix released on March 1, 2010, and later are vulnerable to this attack vector as of right now. It is possible for criminals to remotely exploit the Samba vulnerability. Moreover, hackers could upload and execute payloads on the infected systems.

For the time being, it does not appear there are any active exploits available right now. That is a good thing, although this situation can always change in a matter of days. Remote code execution can lead to all kinds of problems for owners of infected systems. The hacker would have complete administrative control over the computer in question. This means they can steal information, install malicious software, execute DDoS attacks, and so forth.

Bitcoin users need to be aware of this problem, assuming they store their client on a Linux machine. It is certainly possible hackers will try to steal the wallet.dat file and the bitcoins associated with that wallet address. That is not something to look forward to by any means. However, things will not go from bad to worse overnight, as criminals still need to find a vulnerable system and its associated file share. Moreover, hackers need to authenticate with the Samba server before they can take advantage of this loophole.

Source: https://themerkle.com/linux-bitcoin-users-need-to-be-aware-of-the-new-samba-vulnerability/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht