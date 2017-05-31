ownCloud Conference 2017 Announced for September 20-23 in Nürnberg, Germany

ownCloud Conference 2017 is an event targeted at ownCloud developers and users alike, and it looks like the upcoming one is the fourth ever, opening its gates on Wednesday, September 20, until Saturday, September 23. Over 200 people from all the corners of the world are expected to attend the conference.

There, you will attend two days of conference and three days of hacking and hands-on, so no matter if you are an ownCloud developer, contributor, reseller, hoster, admin, user, translator, or even value-adder, you are encouraged to attend oCCon17 this September for another round of ownCloud hacking.

Take a look at the official website of the conference if you want to learn more about how to get there, where to stay, etc., and please try to keep in mind that the call for sessions and sponsors is now officially open. The registration will also open in the coming days for attendees, so bookmark the event’s page for upcoming details.

Source: http://linux.softpedia.com/blog/owncloud-conference-2017-announced-for-september-20-23-in-n-rnberg-germany-516146.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht