When the Beta milestone launched two weeks ago, KDE also unveiled all the features they managed to implement in this major release, which will soon make its way into the software repositories of your favorite operating system in the coming weeks, so you should already have an idea about what’s new.

If not, let us tell you that KDE Plasma 5.10 packs Folder View as default desktop interface instead of the Folder Widget that was used until now. Folder View features spring loading functionality which you can see in action in the gallery below, space-saving icon grid, unified drop menu, and better mouse behavior.

There are many other performance improvements implemented in the Folder View to make it ready for use in production environments, along with various enhancements, such as the ability to resize widgets on the desktop, better back button history, Undo shortcut support, and clickable location in the headings.

KDE Plasma 5.10 is a normal update supported until August 22, 2017, with a total of five stability and bugfix point releases. The first one, KDE Plasma 5.10.1, is scheduled for next week, June 6, followed closely by the second one, KDE Plasma 5.10.2, on June 13. KDE Plasma 5.10.3 will be released on June 27 and KDE Plasma 5.10.4 on July 18.

The end of life will be reached with the last point release, namely KDE Plasma 5.10.5, which is currently scheduled to hit the streets on August 22, 2017.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-10-officially-released-folder-view-is-now-the-new-default-desktop-516127.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht