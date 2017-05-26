Full Circle Magazine #121

Onwards, into year 11!
This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : Python (Arduino), Intro To FreeCAD Pt.1 and Installing Ubuntu with No External Media
* Graphics : Inkscape & Kdenlive
* ChromeCult
* Linux Labs: Windows Subsystem Linux
* Review: Porteus Kiosk
* Book Review: Mint 18
* Ubuntu Games: Total War: Warhammer
plus: News, Q&A, My Desktop, and soooo much more.
Get it while it’s hot!