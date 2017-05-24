We believe that we were among the very few GNU/Linux news websites to cover regular news about new stable or development Parsix GNU/Linux releases, and the only one to inform Parsix GNU/Linux users when a new set of security patches and kernels were published so that they can quickly update their installations.

However, as all good things must come to an end, the Parsix GNU/Linux development team has published a brief announcement on the distro’s homepage to inform users that the project is going to shut down later this year, specifically about six months after the release of Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch.”

Parsix GNU/Linux always used the software repositories of the current stable Debian GNU/Linux release, providing users with security updates even after a certain Parsix GNU/Linux release reached end of life and was no longer supported. At the moment, the current stable release is Parsix GNU/Linux 8.15r1 “Nev.”

The team promises that they will provide support for Parsix GNU/Linux 8.15 “Nev” until its end of life, and, after that, they’ll do anything in their power to safely move all existing users to the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system, whose release date is not yet known, but it shouldn’t be long until it’s ready to go.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/parsix-gnu-linux-is-closing-its-doors-all-users-will-be-migrated-to-debian-9-515968.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht