As it’s not an LTS (Long Term Support) branch, the Linux 4.10 kernel series was doomed to reach end of life sooner or later, and it happened this weekend with the release of the Linux kernel 4.10.17 patch, which is a major one changing a total of 103 files, with 981 insertions and 538 deletions, at least according to the appended shortlog. Therefore, users are now urged to move to the Linux 4.11 kernel series.

If you’re curious to know what was changed in the Linux 4.10.17 kernel, we can tell you that it brings various improvements to the x86, ARM64 (AArch64), ARM, and PowerPC (PPC) hardware architectures, as well as to the CIFS, F2FS, Ceph, EXT4, JBD2, OrangeFS, and OverlayFS filesystems. It also updates a bunch of drivers for USB, TTY, InfiniBand, NVDIMM, MD, crypto, and Bluetooth devices.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-10-reached-end-of-life-users-urged-to-move-to-linux-4-11-series-515898.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht