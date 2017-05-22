Linux Distros Won’t Work On Windows 10 S

During Build 2017, Microsoft announced that it’s bringing Ubuntu Linux, in addition to openSUSE and Fedora, to Windows Store. This means that now Windows 10 users will be able to simply look for these Linux distros on Windows Store and install them inside their Windows installation.

The same event also became a witness of another major announcement which dealt with the unveiling of a new version of Windows, i.e., Windows 10 S. This new version is supposed to only run applications downloaded via Windows Store. People assumed that this would allow them to run Linux distros on Windows 10 S. But, the reality is a little different.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft’s Rich Turner made clear that certain applications won’t be allowed to run Windows 10 S, including all command line apps, consoles, and shells.

This means that Linux distros–Ubuntu, Fedora, and openSUSE–won’t be allowed to run on Windows 10 S. Turner explains that these apps work outside the closed sandbox that Microsoft limits the most store apps to.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-distros-wont-work-on-windows-10-s/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht