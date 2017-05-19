elementary OS Loki 0.4.1 Linux distro now available for download

Despite the death of Unity, there is still no shortage of desktop environments for Ubuntu. In fact, there are some Linux-based operating systems that exist mostly to provide an arguably better environment and experience. Two good examples of this are Linux Mint and elementary OS. While these distros are more than just Ubuntu with an alternative DE, the UI is largely the star of the show. While Mint caters to folks that have trouble moving beyond the interfaces of yesteryear, elementary instead focuses on a forward-looking experience.

Today, elementary OS Loki — the latest version of the operating system — reaches a new milestone. Release 0.4.1 adds many new features, including an updated 4.8 kernel, improved Kaby Lake support, and most importantly, the all-new crowd-funded AppCenter!

Installing new apps on Linux can be a big pain point for new users, and so far, no one has really gotten it right. Their approach to user-friendly design and experience should translate well to this new AppCenter, and I only expect it to get better with time.

The team uses a “pay what you want” download scheme, but you can enter $0 to get it free.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/05/18/elementary-os-loki-linux-041/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht