Canonical released what it would appear to be the first security patch for the kernel packages of the recently released Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, addressing a total of six vulnerabilities discovered by various developers.

Announced a month ago, on April 13, 2017, Ubuntu 17.04 shipped with a kernel from the Linux 4.10 series, which is still maintained upstream receiving weekly patches that fix bugs and security issues, but also update drivers and add new functionality. But the time has come for Ubuntu 17.04 users to update their kernels.

According to Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3293-1, multiple security issues are affecting the linux-generic (including lpae), linux-lowlatency, and linux-raspi2 kernel packages of Ubuntu 17.04 and its official derivatives using the same kernels, such as Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu GNOME, etc.

Canonical also released new kernel security updates for all other supported Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-04-zesty-zapus-receives-first-kernel-security-patch-update-now-515806.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht