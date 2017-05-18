Google For Jobs: A New Search Engine Launched For Job Seekers

Another important announcement at the Google I/O developer conference was about a new job search engine called Google For Jobs. The new service will be first rolled out in the US in the coming weeks.

CEO Sundar Pichai gave a slight insight into how Google for jobs would work. Soon, with their machine learning capabilities, Google would be able to analyze search queries input by users in Google Search and throw relevant results in front of them.

For those who are thinking this service would compete with the other leading players like Linkedin. The story is another way round. Google has partnered with various job search providers such as Careerbuilder Monster, Glassdoor, Linkedin, Facebook, and more to follow soon.

Google for Jobs would include all the standard filters and tools you would normally find on a job-seeking platform, including job filters, based on location, title, date posted, part-time or full-time, etc. Also, it will also show other details like the commute time which can be a deciding factor for some people.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/google-jobs-new-google-search-engine-job-seekers/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht