An Updated Table Of Contents

An Updated Table Of Contents

By -
2119
3

Reader Paul Romano has stepped forward and done a sterling job on updating the old, stagnant, FCM Table of Contents.

Click the ‘Table of Contents‘ link in the top menu of the site and you’ll be taken to a Google Docs spreadsheet that lists every article, in every issue, from FCM#000 to FCM#120.

TIP: you can, of course, sort the spreadsheet by issue, article title, etc.

A huge thanks to Paul for creating the spreadsheet. I dread to think how long it must have taken him to make it.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

3 COMMENTS

  1. 2452 rows with largely unordered text, I’m skeptic he wrote all that without letting the computer do most of it. Most likely he did the first 2 columns through scripts, others more or less through a script too.

  2. @Jouni “rautamiekka” Järvinen
    No scripts of any kind were used in compiling the index spreadsheet. I wouldn’t know where to begin doing that. I am just an ordinary user, not a programmer of any sort.
    I had my own index compiled manually over the last couple of years by reading all the issues of FCM, but this contained mainly just the How-Tos & other technical articles. When Ronnie agreed to letting me update the index, I merged the existing index on the Ubuntu Wiki with my file. I then went through all the issues from #71 to #120 to add the missing articles, and re-formatted the spreadsheet to get a consistent look.
    The keywords were mainly for my benefit. I wanted a simple database to find say, all the articles on Programming, or those about GIMP. If any readers want other keywords, feel free to contact me.

LEAVE A REPLY