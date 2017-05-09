An Updated Table Of Contents

Reader Paul Romano has stepped forward and done a sterling job on updating the old, stagnant, FCM Table of Contents.
Click the ‘Table of Contents‘ link in the top menu of the site and you’ll be taken to a Google Docs spreadsheet that lists every article, in every issue, from FCM#000 to FCM#120.
TIP: you can, of course, sort the spreadsheet by issue, article title, etc.
A huge thanks to Paul for creating the spreadsheet. I dread to think how long it must have taken him to make it.
2452 rows with largely unordered text, I’m skeptic he wrote all that without letting the computer do most of it. Most likely he did the first 2 columns through scripts, others more or less through a script too.
Even so. No one else wanted to do it, so full credit to him whether it was manual or automatic.
@Jouni “rautamiekka” Järvinen
No scripts of any kind were used in compiling the index spreadsheet. I wouldn’t know where to begin doing that. I am just an ordinary user, not a programmer of any sort.
I had my own index compiled manually over the last couple of years by reading all the issues of FCM, but this contained mainly just the How-Tos & other technical articles. When Ronnie agreed to letting me update the index, I merged the existing index on the Ubuntu Wiki with my file. I then went through all the issues from #71 to #120 to add the missing articles, and re-formatted the spreadsheet to get a consistent look.
The keywords were mainly for my benefit. I wanted a simple database to find say, all the articles on Programming, or those about GIMP. If any readers want other keywords, feel free to contact me.