Most Popular Programming Languages, Frameworks, Libraries, And Databases | 2017

Stack Overflow is the world’s largest online community for programmers where they can learn languages, share code, and help each other. The website also releases its annual developer survey which gives a pretty solid idea of current programming trends, the work lives of developers, their habits and preferences, etc.

Since 2011, Stack Overflow is conducting this survey each year. This year’s survey is the biggest in Stack Overflow’s history with 64,000 developers taking part. For the fifth time in a row, JavaScript has topped the list of the most commonly used programming languages. JavaScript is followed by SQL and Java.

The growth of Python is notable. It has overtaken PHP for the first time in five years.

Most popular frameworks, Node.js and AngularJS continue to be the most commonly used technologies. For the first time in its survey, Stack Overflow asked the developers what databases they were using. MySQL and SQL Server turned out to be the biggest databases.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/programming-languages-stack-overflow-2017-developer-survey/

