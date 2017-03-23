DoubleAgent Attack Turns Your Antivirus Into Malware And Hijacks Your PC

The security researchers from Cybellum have found a new technique that can be used by the cybercriminals to hijack your computer by injecting malicious code. This new Zero-Day attack can be used to take full control over all the major antivirus software. Instead of hiding from the antivirus, this attack takes control of the antivirus itself.

Called DoubleAgent, this attack makes use of a 15-year-old legitimate feature of Windows (read vulnerability)–that’s why it can’t be patched. It affects all versions of Microsoft Windows. Cybellum blog mentions that this flaw is still unpatched by most antivirus vendors. Cybellum has also tested the attack and reported it to all major antivirus vendors. But, so far only Malwarebytes and AVG have issued a patch. Trend Micro is planning to push a release in upcoming weeks.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/doubleagent-attack-antivirus-into-malware/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht