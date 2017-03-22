Believe it or not, the Zorin OS 12 open-source operating system passed the half million downloads mark today, as the development team proudly announced the milestone on the official Twitter account of the project.

Zorin OS 12 launched last year on November 18 based on the long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system. It’s dubbed by the development team as “the biggest release ever” and it introduced an entirely new Zorin Desktop experience that promises to make your PC more powerful and enjoyable to use.

During these past four months since its release, Zorin OS 12 has been downloaded over half a million times from the official website, according to the Zorin team, who said that more than 60% of these are coming from Windows and Mac users who wanted to migrate to an open-source, Linux-based operating system.

The first point release, Zorin OS 12.1, also arrived and contributed to the half million downloads mark, along with the Zorin OS 12 Business and Education editions, and it now looks like the development team is working hard to release the Zorin OS 12 Lite flavor featuring the a brand-new Xfce-based desktop environment.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/zorin-os-12-downloaded-over-half-a-million-times-60-are-windows-and-mac-users-514145.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht