Synechron’s hackathon SyneHack 201.7 with focus on Artificial Intelligence aims to better banking future

Synechron will conduct its first-ever hackathon – SyneHack 201.7 to address challenges of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) world. SyneHack 201.7 will be hosted in association with HackerEarth and will provide participants a chance to contribute to the financial services industry that is undergoing a phase of digital transformation.

SyneHack 201.7 is a 24-hour hackathon that calls for developers to create an application that can process structured and unstructured data to eventually predict if a customer is satisfied or dissatisfied with their banking experience. Registrations for SyneHack 201.7 are now open and acceptance of submissions will conclude on Sunday, April 9, 2017.SyneHack 201.7 will conclude with an onsite event scheduled for April 22–23, 2017 in Bengaluru. Participants will be eligible to win prizes of up to Rs 2,50,000. The winners of the hackathon will be announced on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO, Synechron, said, “Synechron has always been driving innovation to the next level by unleashing the ‘Power of 3’ – Digital, Business Consulting and Technology. In line with our commitment to innovation, we are thrilled to be associated with HackerEarth and establish our very first Hackathon – SyneHack 201.7.

Source: http://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/strategy-and-management/synechrons-hackathon-synehack-201-7-with-focus-on-artificial-intelligence-aims-to-better-banking-future/57728763

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht