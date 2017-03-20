Many Linux-based operating systems still rely on the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel, including Alpine Linux and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenia Xerus), so the new patch is here to improve security and compatibility with newer hardware. Coming only five days after the previous update, Linux kernel 4.4.55 LTS changes a total of 45 files, with 289 insertions and 155 deletions.

Shipping with pretty much the same changes as its bigger brothers, namely Linux kernel 4.10.4 and Linux kernel 4.9.16 LTS, the Linux 4.4.55 LTS kernel includes a bunch of improvements to various MIPS architectures, as well as a small s390 and PowerPC (PPC) changes, a fix for an EXT4 issue, the usual mm and core kernel changes, as well as updated USB, ACPI, MD, MTD, NVDIMM, networking, SCSI, and TTY drivers.

If you’re using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.4 LTS series, you need to update to Linux kernel 4.4.55 LTS as soon as possible, or as soon as it lands in the stable repositories. It is also possible to download the Linux 4.4.55 LTS kernel source tarball right now from kernel.org

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-4-55-lts-arrives-with-various-mips-changes-updated-usb-drivers-514063.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht