Zbigniew Konojacki‏, developer of various GNU/Linux distributions based on the 4MLinux project, informed about the immediate availability of a Beta version of his upcoming 4MLinux 22.0 operating system.

The 4MLinux 22.0 series actually entered Beta last week with the release of the Beta version of the Core edition, which is used as the base system for all future 4MLinux versions, and now users can download the Beta build of 4MLinux 22.0 itself, which is powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel and ships with GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 6.2.0.

Along with the launch of the 4MLinux 22.0 Beta milestone, the developer also revealed the roadmap for the 4MLinux 22.0 series, which should hit the stable channel sometime in July 2017. Later this year, in November, the upcoming 4MLinux 22.0 release will become the old stable branch, and it will reach end of life in March 2018.

Source: http://linux.softpedia.com/blog/4mlinux-22-0-launches-july-2017-based-on-gcc-6-2-0-and-the-linux-4-9-lts-kernel-514061.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht