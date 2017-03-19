Super Mario Run is coming to Android on March 23rd

Back in January, we learned that Super Mario Run was coming to Android phones in March. Yesterday, Nintendo America has revealed when non-iPhone users will be able to play the game: March 23rd.

Nintendo launched the game in December exclusively on the iPhone, where it’s been downloaded 78 million times. Android users will get version 2.0.0 upon release, while iPhone users will get an update to the version on the same day. The update will add some new playable characters to the game.

Super Mario Run is now available for preorder in the Google Play store.

Source: http://www.theverge.com/2017/3/18/14966592/super-mario-run-android-game-march-23rd

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht