Oracle announced the availability of two new maintenance updates for the 5.1 and 5.0 stable branches of the open-source and cross-platform Virtualbox virtualization software for all supported platforms.

VirtualBox 5.1.18 is now the newest and most advanced version of the 5.1 series, bringing improvements for Shared Folders by addressing two regressions discovered in the previous point release. Specifically, it fixes an issue with access to long paths and case-insensitive filename access, but only for Windows guests.

These two bug fixes for Shared Folders have also been implemented in the VirtualBox 5.0.36 release, the most advanced in the 5.0 series, which also fixes an issue with virtual machine log collection for the VBoxBugReport component, as well as the autostart service script for Linux hosts, which were also fixed in the VirtualBox 5.1.18 release.

Other than that, it looks like the VirtualBox 5.1.18 update addresses a Windows Additions regression from the VirtualBox 5.1.14 release related to automatic logins for Windows Vista and newer operating systems, and patches two API bugs that improve snapshot handling of PCI device and medium attachments.

Source: http://linux.softpedia.com/blog/oracle-releases-virtualbox-5-1-18-5-0-36-with-improvements-for-shared-folders-514009.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht