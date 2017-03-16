NetBSD 7.1 entered development only two months ago, when we reported the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) build, which brought various improvements and bug fixes. It’s the first point release to the stable NetBSD 7 series and comes with a bunch of exciting new features.

Prominent features of the NetBSD 7.1 release include support for the Raspberry Pi Zero single-board computer, better compatibility with Linux binaries so you can use various apps and plugins, such as Adobe Flash Player, better Ethernet support for ODROID-C1 SBCs, and the implementation of the vioscsi driver for Google Compute Engine disks.

NetBSD 7.1 also comes with initial DRM/KMS support for Nvidia GPUs by using the Nouveau open-source graphics driver, which appears to be disabled by default. To enable it, you will have to uncomment both nouveaufb and nouveau in the kernel config.

Wake-on-LAN (WoL) support has been included as well in the NetBSD 7.1 release, along with support for 2.5G and C2000 KX. It also looks like NetBSD now works on 82575 and newer SERDES-based systems.

Source: http://linux.softpedia.com/blog/netbsd-7-1-is-out-with-support-for-raspberry-pi-zero-better-linux-compatibility-513974.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht