System76 Ubuntu-powered Laptops Include 4K Display and Kaby Lake CPU Options

Linux users and fans of Ubuntu are probably quite familiar with the PC machines of System76. The company’s machines come with Ubuntu pre-installed but are also flexible enough to handle Linux distros like Fedora, Mint or others without a problem. In addition to these highly flexible characteristics, System76’s machines deliver some great specs, potential specs upgrades and great usability overall.

Now, as of just a couple weeks ago, System76 has been improving some of their notebook machines even further by giving them major cutting-edge hardware upgrades that include Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processing chipsets, the option of 4K UHD laptop display and the inclusion of NVIDIA GTX 10 GPU technology. The specific laptops to which these augmentations apply consist of the Oryx Pro, Serval WS and Bonobo WS notebook editions. Oryx already offered 4K and GTX 10 options for its pricier versions but the inclusion of Kaby Lake 7th generation Intel chips is new for all three notebooks. The Oryx Pro, Serval WS and Bonobo WS come priced between $1,399 and $2,799, depending on model and specific configuration.

System76 will also soon be releasing a new mid-range Galago Pro laptop as part of its lineup. We haven’t yet confirmed if this new machine will also offer an option for 4K display or include Kaby Lake 7th Gen CPU support.

Source: http://4k.com/news/some-system76-ubuntu-powered-laptops-come-with-4k-display-and-kaby-lake-cpus-18926/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht