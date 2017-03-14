Refreshed stable Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 2 ‘Betsy’ ISO images now available

Linux Mint is one of the most popular Linux-based desktop operating systems. With that said, did you know there are two versions of the OS? No, I am not talking about the multiple desktop environments, such as Cinnamon, MATE, and KDE. There are actually two entirely different operating systems that share the Mint name. The normal version of Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu, while a lesser known version, LMDE, is based on Debian. Is it confusing? Absolutely. A waste of resources? Probably. But hey, that’s the state of Linux on the desktop nowadays.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 2 ‘Betsy’ launched way back in 2015, and hasn’t needed a major base upgrade. Instead, LMDE has received a steady stream of updates over the last two years. The problem? The ISO images were very outdated, meaning a fresh install required a lot of updates. As a way to improve the experience, the Linux Mint team has decided to refresh the installation media. Today, refreshed stable Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 2 ‘Betsy’ ISO images become available, with the choice of either Cinnamon or MATE.

