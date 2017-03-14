MATE 1.18 comes about 6 months after the release of MATE 1.16, during which was developed under the MATE 1.17.x umbrella, packages that some of you were able to install from the testing repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions. Thie release focuses on completing the GTK+3 migration, but also adds new features.

Prominent new features of the MATE 1.18 desktop environment release include support for the libinput library for handling touchpad and mouse input devices, updated Caja file manager with support for mouse-based back and forward navigation, notifications when external drives are safe to be removed, and copy pausing/queue functionality.

The Engrampa archive manager received some attention as well in this major MATE desktop environment release, and it’s now capable of recognizing WAR and EAR archives. On the other hand, the MATE Terminal app now allows users to close tabs using the middle mouse button.

Other than that, MATE 1.18 comes with an improved Atril document viewer app that promises to load pages faster and support unarchiver to handle various comic books. Numerous components and apps, including the Pluma text editor and Eye of MATE image viewer, as well as all Python and C plugins were ported to the libpeas library.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/mate-1-18-desktop-environment-released-focuses-on-completing-the-gtk3-migration-513872.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht