Your Android smartphone may have arrived with malware

Your Android smartphone may be infected with malware, but here’s the catch – the device may have arrived with the deceptive software already installed, according to San Carlos, California-based cybersecurity company Check Point. The firm recently discovered 38 Android-based models contaminated before users received them.

The infected phones were used by two unnamed corporations identified as a “large telecommunications company and a multinational technology company.”

“The Check Point Mobile Threat Prevention has recently detected a severe infection in 38 Android devices, belonging to a large telecommunications company and a multinational technology company,” Check Point said in a blog post Friday. “While this is not unusual, one detail of the attacks stands out. In all instances, the malware was not downloaded to the device as a result of the users’ use, it arrived with it.”

For individual buyers – purchasing phones from verified sellers can reduce the risk of pre-installed malware, but an infiltration can still go unnoticed by users, as someone who receives a compromised device wouldn’t have any way to detect it.

