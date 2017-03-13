Endless Mission One – A $250 Linux Computer Makes Us Feel It’s Time To Switch

Endless Mission One is a Linux-powered desktop computer developed by Endless Mobile, Inc. Under the hood, it includes an Intel Celeron N2807 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Along with various connectivity options, Mission One comes in two storage options, 500GB and 320GB. One can buy Mission One desktop for $249. With all the major breeds of computers, whether laptops, desktops, and mini PCs, being Windows-centric, it’s hard to find good hardware that has an eternal love for Linux distributions. But we have seen some good machines like the Mint Box Pro.

The minds behind the Linux-based Endless OS have also created a bunch of box computers, that come pre-installed with Endless OS. And I am sure, even if you don’t buy these machines, they’ll change your view about Linux machines regarding visual appearance. One of them, the Endless Mission One, has a wooden-finished body that makes it soothing AF in the first look itself.

Mission One runs Endless OS 3.0 out of the box. With loads of pre-installed applications, Endless OS is known as a savior for the people living in a scarcity of the internet. It also has inbuilt encyclopedia which includes thousands of Wikipedia articles on various topics.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/endless-mission-one-a-250-linux-computer-makes-us-feel-its-time-to-switch/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht